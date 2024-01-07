Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share a Passionate Kiss at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner heated up the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with a steamy makeout session! The couple were spotted kissing during the star-studded award show on Sunday, January 7. While Timothée, 28, walked the red carpet alone earlier that evening, he was joined by Kylie, 26, at their table at the ceremony which is where they shared a passionate kiss. Timothée, who is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Wonka, had on a black sequin suit that matched Kylie’s open-back sequin dress.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/5zDXNLHWgn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

While Timothée and Kylie have mostly kept mum on their relationship since the romance rumors started back in April, the pair have been seen out and about together quite a few times. She reportedly supported him at the Wonka premiere in December. Although Kylie wasn’t captured by cameras, she apparently hung out with her beau backstage and was his date at an afterparty for the film. Kylie was also at the afterparty when Timothée hosted Saturday Night Live back in November. Most recently, Timothée joined Kylie at the Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve party on December 24.

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They both try to attend important events for each other.” The insider also said that they are “incredibly happy,” and Kylie has even taken to calling Timothée “her boyfriend.” He also apparently has her family’s stamp of approval. “He is very good for Kylie,” the source added. “Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

A source recently told Us Weekly that Timothée and Kylie have a “very special” connection. “Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider shared. “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything,” they added.