Timothee Chalamet Thinks Kylie Jenner Is an ‘Amazing Mom’ as Their Romance Heats Up

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet reportedly thinks very highly of Kylie Jenner as a mom. A source revealed to People that the Dune actor, 27, is very supportive of Kylie, saying that he’s “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom” to her two kids. The insider also revealed that the two of them try to build each other up in the report, published on Monday, December 4.

The source told the outlet that both Kylie and Timothée do everything they can to show love and support for each other. “He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other,” they said.

The insider also further explained that they’re both “incredibly happy,” and that Kylie has even taken to calling Timothée “her boyfriend,” and he has her family’s stamp of approval. “He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him,” they said.

The most recent report comes after an insider told People that Kylie had supported her beau from behind the scenes at the premiere of his new movie Wonka in London in late November. The style icon was also seen attending the Saturday Night Live after-party when Timothée hosted the comedy show earlier in November.

While the pair had been spotted getting hot and heavy on a few occasions, the new report comes about a month after Timothée and Kylie attended their first event together since romance rumors about them began back in April. The pair were seen sitting next to each other at the 2023 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on November 1. The Khy founder was being honored as the brand innovator of the year, while Timothée was presenting the film innovator of the year award to Martin Scorsese.

Besides sitting together at the award show, Kylie also gave her beau a subtle nod in her WSJ profile when his movie Dune came up. “I do love that movie,” she said in a sweet moment.