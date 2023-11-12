Kylie Jenner Attends Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Afterparty

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner was spotted attending her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet‘s Saturday Night Live afterparty following his hosting gig on November 11. According to multiple outlets, the couple arrived separately to the New York City event.

Timothée, 27, hosted SNL for the second time this weekend, and he made sure to promote his upcoming movie, Wonka, during his monologue by singing a remix of “Pure Imagination.” Though the Kardashians star, 26, was not seen in the audience, she and the Dune actor have been seen in public packing on the PDA with no hesitation.

In September, they were photographed sharing a few kisses and sitting close to each other during the U.S. Open. One month later, Timothée coyly addressed their romance during an interview with GQ, in which he pointed out that his “intense fame” has led to too much attention.

“I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter because my intense fandom has led me to where I am,” he explained. “This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour. Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”

Nevertheless, he and Kylie haven’t let the public scrutiny drive a wedge between them, and the reality TV star is accustomed to receiving constant buzz. As one of the most famous women on earth, the makeup mogul always has paparazzi following her, from attending red carpets to running simple errands.

One week prior to his SNL hosting stint, Timothée supported Kylie at the 2023 WSJ Magazine Awards in New York. The Khy clothing founder was recognized as the brand innovator of the year during the event. While presenting her with the award, designer Haider Ackermann reportedly joked about Kylie’s “very attractive lover.” However, the Hulu personality kept her speech short and sweet by noting, “I’ve always loved beauty and fashion and to be recognized for the success of my brands I built and my new Khy that launched today. It’s so special to me.”

While speaking with the magazine for her recent cover story, Kylie gave Timothée a super subtle nod by answering whether she is a fan of his 2021 movie, Dune. “I do love that movie,” she gushed.