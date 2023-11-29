Kylie Jenner Reportedly Supported Timothee Chalamet at ‘Wonka’ Premiere

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Nobody can stop talking about Timothée Chalamet‘s pink velvet suit at the premiere of Wonka in London on Tuesday, November 28. And a new report claims his leading lady, cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, was behind the scenes at the event supporting him. A source told PEOPLE for a November 29 report that the mom of two did indeed show up for her boyfriend at the premiere at The Royal Festival Hall, and was his date at the afterparty. Kylie, 26, was not, however, seen on the red carpet with the Dune actor, 27.

Actors Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, and more, also attended. The film, which hits theaters nationwide on December 15, is a musical prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The new movie follows two film adaptations, including the Gene Wilder led 1971 version, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and the Johnny Depp led 2005 version, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Timothée and Kylie have been linked since January of 2023, when they were spotted chatting at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week. By April of 2023, a report by DeuxMoi was sending fans into a frenzy with a “new couple alert.” A video emerged that same month showing the pair talking and laughing at Paris Fashion Week.

Also in April, Kylie’s Range Rover was seen parked at the Beautiful Boy star’s Beverly Hills estate, kicking rumors of a romance into overdrive. Though they were spotted on a secret taco date in Los Angeles, the couple mostly laid low until September, when they confirmed their relationship with back-to-back PDA parades at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour on September 4, then at the U.S. Open on September 11.

Though they’re clearly an item, neither has spoken much about the relationship — save a cryptic response by Timothée in a recent interview. “This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour,” he said during an October interview with GQ, when the topic of Kylie arose. “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”