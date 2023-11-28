Timothee Chalamet Goes Shirtless in a Velvet Pink Suit at the London ‘Wonka’ Premiere

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet showed off his chest at the premiere of his new movie Wonka in London on Tuesday, November 28. The Dune actor, 27, definitely gave off similar vibes to Willy Wonka, as he walked the red carpet in a pink velvet suit. He seemed like he was in great spirits as he walked the red carpet for the new musical prequel to the classic Roald Dahl book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Besides the pink velvet suit, Timothée also showed off a chain necklace over his bare chest. He also sported a pair of black boots. At the premiere, he also posed in front of a backdrop made to look like one of the movie’s classic candies: a Wonka bar.

In Wonka, Timothée plays the title character. The movie tells the origin story, but movie fans are definitely well-acquainted with the character. Based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 book, the character first came to life with Gene Wilder’s portrayal in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp also played the character in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In previews for the film, Timothée wears a purple velvet suit. Gene had also worn a bright purple suit to play the character, and Johnny went for a deep maroon look.

Wonka is expected to hit theaters on December 15. Ahead of the movie’s premiere, the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end, meaning Timothée is able to speak publicly about it. As the strike ended right before he hosted Saturday Night Live, he gave fans a taste of what to expect from Wonka as he sang a parody of “Pure Imagination” from the 1971 film during his monologue.

While fans will have to wait just a little bit longer before seeing the latest iteration of Willy Wonka come to life on the big screen, Timothée spoke about his excitement to play the chocolatier in a May interview with Vogue. “To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” he said. “In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”