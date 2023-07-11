‘Wonka’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Captures Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa In Epic First Look

Sweeter than any candy! Timothee Chalamet makes for a perfect Willy Wonka more than we could’ve ever imagined. The first trailer for Wonka, the musical movie that is a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, debuted on July 11 and shows Timothee in action as the young and eccentric candymaker.

Young Willy has traveled the world perfecting his chocolate recipe, but he faces an uphill battle with the chocolate cartel. Willy’s charm, dreams, and determination help him as he seeks to open his chocolate shop. He has a young ingenue, played by Calah Lane, who he takes under his wing, and he promises her that “things will get better.” Hugh Grant makes an appearance at the very end of the trailer as a tiny Oompa Loompa. Hugh’s Oompa Loompa is captured by Willy after following the young chocolatier.

Timothee filmed Wonka in the United Kingdom in late 2021 and early 2022. He was photographed in character on the set several times. His co-stars include Keegan Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, and Jim Carter. Paul King directed the film. His past work includes the 2014 animated movie Paddington and its 2017 sequel.

In a September 2022 interview with Vogue, Timothee said that Wonka is “so sincere” and “so joyous.” He also spoke about his personal experience filming the musical movie, saying, “I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realizing is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”

Timothee’s role as Willy Wonka comes almost 60 years after the story and character’s debut in the 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. The book was about a poor boy named Charlie Bucket who wins a golden ticket to tour the mysterious and magical chocolate factory run by Willy. The book was adapted into the 1971 film as well as the 2005 film that starred Johnny Depp as Willy. Timothee’s prequel is set to be released on December 15, 2023.