Troye Sivan Responds to Timothee Chalamet’s Impression of Him in Hilarious ‘SNL’ Skit

Troye Sivan was clearly very flattered that Timothée Chalamet parodied him on Saturday Night Live on November 11. The “One Of Your Girls” singer, 28, reposted a short clip of Timothée’s impression of him on his Instagram on Sunday, November 12. Troye clearly thought that the Wonka star, 27, nailed the performance, spoofing the “Got Me Started” music video.

Underneath the short clip, Troye tagged Timothée, the show, and SNL cast member Bowen Yang. “WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD,” he wrote. Just giving his stamp of approval even more, Troye even changed his profile photo to the actor in the sketch.

In the sketch, Sarah Sherman plays a woman in a hospital bed, who experiences sleep paralysis and sees Troye dancing around. Bowen plays a doctor who continually asks her what she sees. Timothée wasn’t the only one who got to do a Troye Sivan impression, musical guests boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) also made an appearance as the Australian popstar. The indie rock trio and Bowen then proceed to do the dance and flash red underwear, just like Troye does in the video.

In the clip that the singer shared, it Sarah describes what she sees, as Timothée announces that he’s Troye. “Just a guy, but like, a gay guy!” she said. The actor then interjected, “Not just any gay guy, homie. It’s me, Troye Sivan!” He then danced around, imitating the music video. In the comment section, many fans also agreed that the sketch was hilarious, with many of them writing how funny that they found it.

“Got Me Started” was one of the singles from Troye’s excellent 2023 album Something to Give Each Other. The Australian popstar released the record in October, and it’s been a hit. It’s spent 3 weeks in the Billboard Top 200 chart, and it peaked at number 20. Besides being spoofed on SNL, Troye also received his first two Grammy nominations over the weekend for Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video for his song “Rush.”