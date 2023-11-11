Kris Jenner Supports Kylie Jenner’s BF Timothée Chalamet Ahead of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance

Image Credit: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet is about to host Saturday Night Live for the second time, and his girlfriend’s famous mom, Kris Jenner, made sure to let him know she’s his biggest cheerleader! In a social media post shared to Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 11, the actor was seen in a promo for the show. “Hi, I’m Timothée Chalamet, and I’m hosting SNL this week with Boy Genius,” he said in the lighthearted clip. “Tune into SNL tonight!” Kris captioned the video, tagging Timothée, SNL, and Boy Genius.

The Dune actor, 27, and Kris’ daughter, Kylie Jenner, 26, were first linked back in April of 2023, finally confirming their relationship in September during a loved-up appearance at the Beyonce concert in Los Angeles.

Though the couple have remained extremely quiet about their apparent relationship, the Wonka star did indirectly address it during a recent interview. “This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour,” he told GQ in October when the topic of Kylie arose. “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”

He continued, stating that having “human” experiences are essential. “You’ve got to have the experiences in your personal life that are usable to you,” he told the magazine. “The experiential rush of my career taking off was so new to me that those were the experiences that were feeding my work for a while. But you’ve got to have real experiences. Human experiences. You’ve got to fall in love, you’ve got to be bored.”

Now, with Kris getting behind the cosmetics mogul’s man, it’s apparent that things have indeed become more serious between the mom of two and her leading man. A source had claimed earlier this year that Kylie likes the actor because it feels “different.” “They are keeping things casual at this point,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in April. “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”