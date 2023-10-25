Kylie Jenner Says She Is ‘Embracing’ Her ‘Natural Beauty’ & Teaching Stormi How ‘Perfect’ She Is

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Three months after Kylie Jenner, 26, confirmed that she underwent surgery for her breasts, The Kardashians star explained what her most recent beauty choices are. The Kylie Cosmetics founder explained to WSJ. Magazine on October 25 that she is now “embracing” her “natural” beauty for her daughter, Stormi, 5. “My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything,” the proud mom explained. “I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty.”

Additionally, Kylie shared what she is hoping to teach the five-year-old about beauty. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is,” the 26-year-old added. Kylie even doubled down on her regrets about getting her breasts done in her late teens. “I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19,” she said.

The reality star further explained that she was not “insecure” but rather, “influenced” to get her breasts done. “And I was never insecure about myself. I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun,” Kylie continued. “I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it.” The former billionaire was candid about the surgery during a recent episode of her family’s reality show in July.

Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter now admits that she would wait until after having children to have the cosmetic procedure done. “I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop,” Kylie said. Now, she sees motherhood as the ability to be “teaching our kids to do better than us, be better versions of who we were.” She is not only a proud momma to Stormi, but also to her son, Aire, 1, both of whom she welcomed with her ex, Travis Scott, 32.

During the candid conversation with WSJ. Magazine, Kylie also chatted about the difficulty she experienced in naming her son. “That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” she said of switching his name from Wolf to Aire. “I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’”

Kylie also said that “postpartum” affected her decision on naming her second child. “The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me,” she said. “I could not name him. And I was like, ‘I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.’ So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him.” The bundle of joy’s name was legally changed to Aire earlier this month, as reported by PEOPLE on October 2.