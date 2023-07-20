Kylie Jenner Reveals The Only Work She Had Done On Her Face After Surgery ‘Misconceptions’

On the July 20 episode of The Kardashians, viewers saw Kylie Jenner help Kourtney Kardashian do her makeup, which prompted a conversation about how the Internet has contributed to beauty standards and expectations. Khloe Kardashian was also present for the conversation. “I just feel like we have huge influence and what are we doing with our power?” Kylie wondered. “I just see so many young girls on the Internet now, like, fully editing. I went through that stage, too, and I feel like I’m in a better place, but other people can instill those insecurities in you.”

Khloe admitted that she never had insecurities of her own until she heard what OTHER people had to say about her. “I was chubby and in a skintight bodycon dress and you couldn’t tell me otherwise,” she pointed out. “Society gave me those insecurities.” She added, “I’ve been torn apart from the minute I’ve gone on TV. I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore, it’s not good enough. Then I started changing my look — you get better makeup, you get fillers, I had a nose job — and there’s still people bullying you. Which one is it? You didn’t like me then, you don’t like me now.”

In a confessional, Kylie opened up about how she has more love for herself than the public ever realized, as well. “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face,” she shared. “That’s false. I only got fillers. I don’t want that to be part of my story. I always want everyone to just love themselves.”

Meanwhile, Khloe admitted that she may have never even gotten a nose job if her own mom, Kris Jenner, hadn’t made so many comments about her nose. Kylie then shared something eye-opening with Khloe and Kourtney about an insecurity she had that they didn’t even know they had instilled in her.

“You don’t realize how you guys always talked about my ears,” she pointed out. Khloe insisted she only spoke about Kylie’s ears because she “loved” them, but Kylie said that’s not how she interpreted it. “I received it like everyone was talking about my ears, [pulling on them] and calling me Dopey,” she explained. “I NEVER thought about my ears and then for, like, five years I never wore an updo.”

It wasn’t until Kylie had her daughter, Stormi Webster, that she learned to embrace her ears. “She had my ears and it made me realize how much I love them,” Kylie shared. “I’m like, wow, I’m insecure about my ears, but I think my daughter is the most beautiful person ever. Now I wear an updo every carpet.”

Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe are all moms, and made it clear that they want their children to grow up in a world where looks aren’t so focused on. “I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being really polished with hair done. I’m just really conscious with my own kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism,” Kourtney admitted.

The segment of the episode concluded with some powerful words of wisdom from Kylie. “You also have to realize that no matter what drama I’m going through on social media, I have such a beautiful personal life,” she shared. “I have the best kids, I have really amazing friends and family who know who I am. You have all these people close to you and understand exactly what you’re going through. I think that’s a beautiful thing. If this all went away tomorrow, I know that I have real love to fall back on. That’s all that really matters to me.”