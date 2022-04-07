Tweets

Khloe Kardashian Admits She ‘Regrets’ Not Getting Her Nose Job Sooner

When speaking with her fans about her cosmetic surgery, Khloe Kardashian said that getting a nose job was ‘a breeze’ and that she absolutely loves it.

While some celebrities will deny that they’ve had work done, Khloé Kardashian is not afraid to talk about the work she’s gotten done. “So, Khloe did get a nose job omg,” tweeted one fan (@BonGucci) on Wednesday (Apr. 6). Despite the fan not tagging her, Khloe, 37, somehow saw this and slid into the person’s mentions. “Yes!” tweeted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. “I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple [of] weeks before [True Thompson’s] first birthday. Love it!”

Not everyone was happy with their rhinoplasty journey. “Worst recovery ever!” replied a fan by the name of @NarbehKaardash, who added they would “never do it again!” Khloé couldn’t believe it. “Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy,” she tweeted. “It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

Khloé did confirm that she’s gone under the knife for her nose during part two of the KUWTK reunion. During the June 2021 broadcast, Khloé addressed those rumors about her ever-changing appearance. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ ” she recalled. “I’ve had one nose job. Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.”

During the chat, Khloé admitted to having a few “injections” in her face, but she doesn’t get Botox because she “responded horribly” to it once. She also said that when KUWTK first started, she was “very secure” in her appearance, but the constant talk and criticism got to her as the show went on. “During the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself,” she said. “Then, I had a good run of being secure. Then, I think recently, I’ve become insecure again. I guess it just goes up and down.”

Since then, Khloé has championed her look and come to the defense of anyone who changes their appearance to feel comfortable in their own skin. She also is not afraid to clap back at people who make fun of her appearance. “What I am asking for is people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence,” she said in response to a March 2021 video about her appearance. “I am so very appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing stories simply for clickbait. Defending someone, especially when we don’t know one another, makes my heart happy.”