Khloe Kardashian Confirms She Had A Nose Job After Speculation About Her ‘Changing Face’

After facing years of speculation about what plastic surgery procedures she’s had, Khloe Kardashian revealed the truth during the ‘KUWTK’ reunion.

Khloe Kardashian has been the victim of social media criticism for years, with fans claiming her face has “changed drastically” since she first came into the spotlight. On part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Khloe set the record straight about exactly what work she has had done on her face. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!'” she recalled. “I’ve had one nose job. Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.”

She also admitted to having “injections” in her face, but said she doesn’t really ever get Botox due to previously “responding horribly” to it. However, even though Khloe has been dealing with haters for years, the talk online admittedly still gets to her. “When the show first started, I was very secure,” she admitted. “Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then, I had a good run of being secure. Then, I think recently, I’ve become insecure again. I guess it just goes up and down.”

Khloe explained that she was always confident in herself until others started pointing out her “flaws.” “That’s when all the narrative of being ‘fugly’ or crazy things that I wasn’t even aware of about myself [came about],” she said. “I think that’s when I started to become hard on myself because I was like, ‘Oh, this is how other people perceive me.'”

Of course, the reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, has always had her back. “There’s a crazy environment and culture on the Internet of this bullying that is just so bad,” Kris ranted. “I think we know all the statistics and suicide rates and all that, but I think people just don’t realize when they do it anonymously, they think they can go on and say anything they want. It’s so cruel and so bad for someone’s mental health to just keep getting badgered all the time.”

Although Khloe is usually able to ignore the haters online, she did clap back at one video about her appearance in March. “What I am asking for is people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence,” she said. “I am so very appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing stories simply for clickbait.”