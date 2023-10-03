Kylie Jenner’s Son Aire’s Name Is Officially Changed From Wolf Webster by a Judge

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner made a virtual appearance in court to legally change her son Aire’s name from Wolf Webster despite her ex Travis Scott’s absence.

“The Court finds that the other parent was timely notified and has not filed an objection,” the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, October 2, read. “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.”

Kylie, 26, shares her 20-month old son and 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with Travis, 32. The former couple split earlier this year after spending the 2022 winter holidays apart.

Previously, the makeup mogul and the “Goosebumps” rapper named their baby boy Wolf after welcoming him in February 2022. However, just weeks after announcing his name, Kylie confirmed that she changed it without revealing what his new name was. Nearly one year after giving birth to him, the Kardashians star announced that her baby’s name was Aire Webster.

In February of this year, Kylie unveiled several photos of her growing son via Instagram in honor of his first birthday. She included adorable moments between Aire and his older sister and family outings to the beach in her carousel post.

“AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars. Best year of my life with you,” she captioned the Instagram carousel. “You complete us, my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you.”

During the season 3 finale of her family’s reality TV series, Kylie explained that she had “officially started the process of changing [her] son’s name because his legal name is Wolf Webster.” Later in the episode, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got candid about her postpartum journey and confessed that she “never” even called Aire by his former name.

“I didn’t realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever,” the mother of two explained in a confessional. “And then, the second that night, I cried in the shower.” Kylie then recalled thinking to herself, “’That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf? Someone just told me this 24 hours ago to name my son Wolf! It wasn’t even on the list!’”