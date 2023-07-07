Kylie Jenner Shares Rare New Photos Of Son Aire, 1, & His Big Sister Stormi, 5

In Kylie Jenner's Jul. 6 photo dump, the proud mom shared adorable new photos of her son, Aire & daughter, Stormi, amid 'The Kardashians' drama.

July 7, 2023 5:34PM EDT
Image Credit: Mega

A proud mama! Kylie Jenner, 25, took to Instagram on Jul. 6 to share a series of photos of her life as of late and added some snapshots of her son, Aire, 1, and daughter, Stormi, 5. In the fourth slide of The Kardashians star’s post, Kylie added a photo of Aire outside of a restaurant. Her son, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott, 32, looked dapper in a plaid red jacket and tan suede pants. The one-year-old had his brunette tresses tied back in braids and added black sneakers to his outfit.

Kylie added a sweet image of Stormi with her little brother in the final slide of the post. While spending time outdoors with her sibling, the five-year-old looked stylish in a white tank top and cut-off denim shorts. Stormi made sure to bring her soccer ball along on the walk to add some fun to their journey. Little Aire rocked a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants for his outing with his family.

Some of Kylie’s other posts included one of her in a tanning bed, a photo of her lounging by the pool in a white bikini, and one of her greeting all five of her dogs. Soon after the makeup maven shared the photos with her 397 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing her two children together. “yes love the photo dumps,” one admirer gushed on Kylie’s post, while another swooned over the image of Stormi and Aire. “It’s the last slide for us,” they penned.

kylie jenner kids new photos
Kylie Jenner shares both daughter, Stormi, & son, Aire, with Travis Scott. (Mega)

Meanwhile, in the fan re-post of the photos, more of the 25-year-old’s fans couldn’t get over how grown her kids are getting. “Kylie’s kiddos are SO cute-just like their ‘rents!!”, one fan quipped, while another added, “Love These Two.” One admirer questioned the mother-of-two’s fashion choice for Aire, as he rocked a winter coat in July. “It’s summer? The coat!”, they joked. As many know, Kylie welcomed both of her kiddos with the “Coffee Bean” hitmaker. Travis and the fashionista dated on and off (currently off) from 2017 until their most recent Dec. 2022 split.

Most recently, Kylie has been linked to Dune star Timothée Chalamet, 27. The actor and Kylie sparked romance rumors earlier this year after being spotted at Paris Fashion Week together. Since then, the former billionaire was spotted at Timothee’s mansion in Los Angeles, along with being pictured grabbing tacos together in April. In addition, Kylie’s latest photo dump comes amid The Kardashians dramatic Season 3, where her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been battling out a feud regarding Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana campaign. The next episode of the series will stream on Hulu on Jul. 13.

