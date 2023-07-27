Kylie Jenner Confirms She Got A Boob Job At 19 & Regrets It: ‘Wait Until After Children’

Just months before getting pregnant with her first child at the age of 20, Kylie Jenner had a boob job. Although fans have speculated for years that she got her breasts done, Kylie didn’t confirm the news herself until the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on July 27. She was having a conversation with her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and offering advice that she’s learned from her years as a mom.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi — within six months of having Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” Kylie admitted. “They were still healing [when I got pregnant]. I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect everything. So I just wish, obviously, that I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend to anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

Kylie admitted that having her daughter made her re-think about the decisions she made to change her body pre-baby. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” Kylie shared. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all over again. I wouldn’t touch anything.”

The 25-year-old also opened up to Stassi about her decision to change her son’s name from Wolf Webster to Aire Webster. “I always wanted a name for him that had meaning,” Kylie explained. “It’s a Hebrew name and it means Lion of God. The advice I would give you is find your [baby] name before your hormones start raging and you have the child! It was the hormones that took me out.”

In a confessional, Kylie admitted that she was hit hard by postpartum after having Aire, which is why she made such a rash decision when she first chose his name. “I never called him Wolf — ever!” she said. “That night I cried in the shower, like, ‘That’s not his name! WOLF?! Someone told me this 24 hours ago and I just named my son Wolf.’ It wasn’t even on the list.”

She also shared why she finally decided to post photos of Aire and reveal his name to fans ahead of his first birthday in 2023. “I want to start living our life,” Kylie admitted. “I want to take him to Disneyland. I want to take him out and live life and not worry what other people think.”

During the conversation, Kylie and Stassi also shut down fan speculation that they were dating each other after they posted a photo of themselves kissing on social media. “We get a little alcohol in our system and we just like to kiss each other!” Kylie explained. She also joked, “I wish we were [having sex]. It would have been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you!”