Timothee Chalamet Reveals Birthday Plans Amid Kylie Jenner Romance: Watch

Timothee Chalamet, 27, revealed how he plans to celebrate his 28th birthday on December 27, when he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week. The actor, who is reportedly dating Kylie Jenner, admitted he will most likely spend the special day with his family, as he’s done in past years.

“I don’t know. This movie will be freshly out. I usually spend it with my family, my parents,” he told host Drew Barrymore while promoting his new film, Wonka, alongside co-star Hugh Grant. “Last year I had like eight people over…I had a bowling party once.”

In addition to talking about his birthday, Timothee talked about other topics, like having weird dreams of aliens. “I had a strange dream about an alien the other night. That’s rare for me. It was a creepy alien dream,” he said.

Timothee’s new interview with Drew comes after he has been romantically linked to Kylie and spotted on PDA outings. The lovebirds were first publicly seen showing off affection at a Beyonce concert earlier this year and were also seen sitting cozily together the U.S. Open. A source recently said Timothee thinks Kylie is an “amazing” mom to her kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, and is very “supportive” of her.

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source told PEOPLE. “They both try to attend important events for each other.” The insider also said that they are “incredibly happy,” and Kylie has even taken to calling Timothée “her boyfriend.” He also apparently has her family’s stamp of approval. “He is very good for Kylie,” the source added. “Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

Although Kylie and Timothee have limited their public outings together, the makeup mogul was reportedly showing support behind the scenes at the hunk’s Wonka premiere in London, England two weeks ago. She reportedly went to the theater and was his date at the afterparty.