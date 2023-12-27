Kylie Jenner Reportedly Has ‘Very Special’ Connection to Timothee Chalamet Amid Romance

The latest report about Kylie and Timothee’s romance comes eight months after they started dating. Although they still tend to be mostly private when it comes to their relationship, the lovebirds have been seen canoodling at various events, including a Beyonce concert and the U.S. Open.

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” another source previously told PEOPLE. “They both try to attend important events for each other.” The insider also said that they are “incredibly happy,” and Kylie has even taken to calling Timothée “her boyfriend.” He also apparently has her family’s stamp of approval. “He is very good for Kylie,” the source added. “Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

One of the most recent events where Kylie reportedly supported Timothee was at his Wonka premiere in London, England. Although she wasn’t captured by cameras, she apparently hung out with him backstage and was his date at an afterparty for the highly anticipated film. Timothee also celebrated his birthday on December 27 and told Drew Barrymore he wasn’t sure how he would celebrate.

“I don’t know. This movie will be freshly out. I usually spend it with my family, my parents,” he said when Drew asked about his birthday plans on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month. “Last year I had like eight people over…I had a bowling party once.”