Timothee Chalamet Seemingly Spotted Chatting With Kylie at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

Close-looking fans think that Timothée Chalamet was seen talking to Kylie Jenner at the Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve party on Sunday, December 24. A few eagle eyes spotted the couple in the background of one of Landon Barker’s Snapchat photos and pointed them out on social media. The Dune actor had a big smile on as he appeared to talk with Kylie.

In the photo, Landon was seemingly snapping a somewhat candid shot of his dad Travis Barker in a black suit. Over his shoulder, Kylie and Timothée appeared to be chatting in the crowd. It’s a little blurry and difficult to tell for sure, but it definitely looks like the Call Me By Your Name star was leaning toward the Kylie Cosmetics founder, amid the holiday scene.

For the party, Kylie wore a beautiful, sequined gold gown. She revealed her stunning, off-shoulder dress in a TikTok video with her mom, Kris Jenner, and all of her sisters (except Kim Kardashian). They all lip-synced along to Ariana Grande’s song “Santa Tell Me.” She also revealed that her daughter Stormi Webster also had a dress to match her. In the photo snapped by Landon, Timothée seemed to be wearing a white button down shirt and a black jacket.

While Timothée and Kylie have mostly kept mum on their relationship since the romance rumors started back in April, the pair have been seen out and about together quite a few times. She reportedly supported him at the Wonka premiere earlier in December and at the afterparty when he hosted Saturday Night Live back in November.

Earlier this month, an insider revealed that things are definitely heating up between the two in a report to People. A source told the outlet that both Timothée is “in awe of everything she is accomplishing.” They went on to say that he’s totally head over heels for The Kardashians star. “He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other,” the insider said.