Kim Kardashian Skips Festive KarJenner Family Video at Christmas Eve Party

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian was nowhere to be found in a viral TikTok of the KarJenner women at their annual Christmas Eve party on December 24. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner all filmed a video where they showed off their gorgeous outfits at the party while Ariana Grande‘s festive song “Santa Tell Me” played in the background. Kim, 43, didn’t appear in the video at all — which Kylie, 26, made clear when she shared it on both TikTok and Instagram. “we lost kim,” Kylie wrote on TikTok. “we couldn’t find Kimberly,” she said on Instagram.

However, Kim cleared up why she was missing from the video in the comments of Kylie’s Instagram. “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!! Haterssss,” the mom-of-four said.

Kim hosted her family’s annual Christmas Eve party this year at her house in California. Her sisters and her mom all looked stunning for the festive celebration. Kylie, Khloe, 39, and Kris, 68, opted to wear sequin gowns. Khloe’s dress was custom Galia Lahav. Kendall, 28, rocked a skintight black dress, and Kourtney, 44, had on a sleek black bodysuit.

Kim gave a glimpse into the party in videos on her Instagram Story. The SKIMS founder and her pal Paris Hilton went sledding together outside in the fake snow. Later in the night, Kim filmed Babyface performing at the party. She turned the camera around to show her and her family members singing along to Christmas songs during the singer’s performance.

A month before her Christmas Eve party, Kim showed off the gorgeous tree lights display outside her massive home where she lives with her four children. Kim filmed the rows of tall trees decorated with white lights for Christmas, as the Michael Bublé song “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” played in the background.

This is Kim’s third holiday season that she’s celebrating since her split from ex-husband Kanye West in early 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. Nine months after Kim filed for divorce from the rapper, she started dating comedian Pete Davidson after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live, but they broke up after less than a year of dating. Kanye, meanwhile, got married to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in December 2022, though recent reports indicate that the pair are dealing with major relationship issues.