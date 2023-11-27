Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Gorgeous Christmas Lights Display at Her House in New Video

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It’s a winter wonderland at Kim Kardashian‘s house! The 43-year-old billionaire showed off her festive tree lights display outside her Los Angeles home in a video on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 26. Kim was inside a car and pulled up to her massive house as she filmed the rows of tall trees decorated with white lights for Christmas. The Michael Bublé song “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” played along to Kim’s video.

Kim already decorated the outside of her home for Christmas just days after celebrating Thanksgiving with her family. It appeared that Kim spent the holiday with her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, based on all their social media posts from turkey day. Kim also did a cute TikTok dance with daughter North West, 10, on Thanksgiving. The pair busted out their moves to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey and “Crank That” by Soulja Boy. While dancing to the latter song, Kim had on a gorgeous white dress that matched North’s all-white look.

It’s unclear if Kim’s four kids — North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — saw dad Kanye West, 46, for Thanksgiving. This is the third holiday season since Kim and Kanye split in early 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. Shortly after the exes finalized their divorce in November 2022, Kanye got married to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, though recent reports indicate that the pair are dealing with major relationship issues. Kim choses not publicly speak about Kanye and his new marriage, and instead focuses on keeping an amicable relationship with the father of her kids.

After her split from Kanye, Kim dated Pete Davidson for nine months until they broke up in the summer of 2022. Since then, Kim has been living the single life which fans see on Hulu’s The Kardashians. During an episode of the show that aired in October, Kim opened up about being single and friends with married women and how she’s fine with it for now. “It’s like you have desperation written on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone,” she said. “I’m genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute, and the right situation will come my way.”