Why Did Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up? Inside Their Split

Image Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance was incredibly memorable, albeit short-lived. From their star-crossed meeting on Saturday Night Live to their red-carpet appearances together, Kim and Pete were inescapable. Unfortunately, the pair ended up splitting up in August 2022, after almost a year of dating, but it was clear they still had tons of respect for each other. She even mentioned her former boyfriend in her October 2025 “Call Her Daddy” interview. Now that the breakup is a thing of the past, look back on the reason why they split here.

Why Did Kim and Pete Break Up?

When Kim and Pete broke up in August 2022, it shocked so many fans. While neither directly commented on the split in the immediate aftermath, sources close to the pair revealed that they had “a lot of love and respect for each other,” in a report from E! News. The insiders also said that busy schedules and being in different parts of the country “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

After their breakup, an insider told Hollywood Life exclusively that they discussed the split when she visited him on the set of Wizards. “When she was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led them to them ultimately deciding to break up,” they said. “There were a lot of things stacked against them. There’s still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection so it’s not like it ended badly.”

Kim also opened up about the split during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May 2023. “We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it,” she explained, via E! News. “So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad.”

She also seemed to hint at the many headlines following her ex Kanye West’s attacks against Pete. “There was a lot of guilt,” she said. “He went through a lot because of my relationship.”

Pete Seemingly Covered Up His Kim Tattoos

One of the most surprising headlines to come out of Kim and Pete’s romance was the fact that he got tattoos that appeared to reference her. Fans believed he got a tattoo removed that said “My girl is a lawyer,” when he was spotted on the set of his show Bupkis. When paparazzi photos of him shirtless in Hawaii came out in January, fans noticed that a tattoo of Kim and her kids’ initials appeared missing as did an Aladdin design, which referenced their sketch on SNL.

Kim and Pete Reunited at the Met Gala

Months after the split, the exes showed that they were on good terms. They were spotted at the Met Gala in May 2023, and they were photographed chatting together along with Usher. They seemed like they were in good spirits as they chatted.

Kim Defended Pete Barely Appearing on ‘The Kardashians’

As Kim and Pete’s relationship heated up, fans were excited and expecting to see him appear on The Kardashians. Unfortunately, the comic only appeared in one episode of season two. Kim opened up about how the two discussed whether or not he’d appear on the show in an episode of the series. “It’s hard when you start dating someone and you live life on a reality show,” she said in a June 2023 episode. “Pete and I had that conversation right away. You obviously know what you’re getting yourself into. But then fans were like, ‘Pete’s not on the show.’ And I was like, ‘We said that from the start. It’s not what he does.’ Then I opened up and had him on the show. I talked about every last thing.”