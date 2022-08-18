Pete Davidson ‘Will Only Appear In One Episode’ Of ‘The Kardashians’ After Kim Kardashian Split

Kim Kardashian‘s ex Pete Davidson returned home a single man this week after spending three months filming his latest movie, Wizards!, in Australia. And although the comedian — whose film Bodies Bodies Bodies debuted during his final week in the land down under — is getting a ton of work on the big screen since his departure from SNL, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he is not having the same sorta luck with the smaller screen, as he will “only appear in one episode” of season 2 of Hulu’s reality TV show, The Kardashians, after his recent sudden split with Kim!

As fans know, the promo for the upcoming season included a funny moment between Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, in which he dropped his cell phone to join her to the shower. HollywoodLife has learned that this scene took place when Kim and Pete were getting ready to attend the Met Gala, to which she infamously wore Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic golden gown.

According to a source, the Met Gala, which took place on May 2 in NYC, is the ONLY time Pete filmed for season 2 — at all! “Pete is glad that the episode that he filmed in was such an iconic moment for Kim,” the insider said. “It meant so much to her and he was honored to be next to her that night when she was wearing Marilyn Monroe’s gown.” So, does this mean that Pete is only going to be mentioned in one episode? Not exactly. “Kim is going to discuss their relationship and their breakup in future episodes, and she plans to do so in a respectable manner,” the source revealed.

“Pete has seen the promo for season 2 because it’s all over and impossible for him to avoid,” a second source said, adding that Pete is not taking the split with Kim, who he dated for 9 months, very lightly. “But when the season is released, as of now he doesn’t have any plans on watching everything play out. Despite keeping a smile on his face most of the time, his close friends have seen how difficult this breakup has been for Pete,” the pal told us. “He may seem tough, but he’s a really sensitive guy when it comes down to it. He’s taking this split pretty rough and isn’t ready to watch them on screen yet.”

A third source told HollywoodLife that, even though Kim and Pete recently ended their romance while he was in Australia, she had nothing to do with his lack of airtime on The Kardashians. “Kim didn’t cut Pete out of the show or anything vindictive like that, he simply didn’t film much for this season because his schedule was insane, he’s been on one project after another,” the third insider said. “But what he did film is adorable and in spite of the break-up, Kim is happy that he’s on the season. The show is like a time-capsule of her life so it’s important to her that Pete’s included. She has nothing but love for him.”