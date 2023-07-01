Babyface’s 3 Kids: Meet The Music Producer’s 2 Sons And Daughter

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds is a famous singer-songwriter-producer

The Indiana native has 26 number-one R&B hits and has won 12 Grammys

He shares three children with two ex-wives

Babyface has no plans of slowing down. The prolific songwriter and music producer, who has won 12 Grammys and worked with music’s biggest stars, recently said he will continue to take the stage any chance that may come his way. “As long as it’s still fun,” he said at Hollywood Unlock’s Image Awards. “It’s what I love to do. I have been doing it for so long, and I feel blessed to still be able to do it.”

The icon (real name: Kenneth Edmonds) started “doing it” in the 1990s when he produced such No. 1 hits as Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” Boyz II Men‘s “End of the Road” and Madonna‘s “Take a Bow.” In addition, the music guru has worked with such artists as Mariah Carey, TLC, Ariana Grande, Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.

Even his personal life has been filled with a bit of Tinseltown glitz. He met and married his first wife, Tracey Edmunds, after she auditioned for his music video in 1990. After they announced their split in 2005, Babyface would strike up a romance with another Hollywood music video associate, backup dancer, Nicole Pantenburg. They married in 2014 and decided to go their separate ways as well in 2021.

While the marriages may have not proved successful in the long run, Babyface did welcome three adorable children with his two ex-wives. Let’s meet Brandon, Dylan and Peyton, below!

Brandon

Babyface and Tracey were deep in their romance when they welcomed their first child together. Son Brandon arrived in December 1995. The first-time father was so excited about being a pops that he even wrote a song about it aptly called “The Day (That You Gave Me a Son).” ’Twas late December the news came / And I got so excited, I cried all day, yes / And you were such a lovely, precious sight / When I saw our baby in your eyes,” the lyrics read.

In 2006, Babyface opened up about Brandon’s selfless and sparkling personality. “I believe kids are born with certain kinds of personalities,” he told People. “Some are going to be spoiled no matter what you do. And I know that is not Brandon’s vibe.”

More recently, Brandon has been serving as a producer on films and television shows. According to his IMDb page, he was the co-producer of “Games People Play,” and he’s also serving as the co-producer for the upcoming production, “End of the Road.” He does not appear to have an Instagram at this time.

Dylan

Three years after Brandon made a splash in Babyface and Tracey’s lives, Dylan arrived in 1998. It wasn’t until eight years later that the couple decided to divorce.

Dylan also appears to keep his personal life under lock and key, as he does not have a public social media account.However, eagle-eyed fans might have caught glimpses of him alongside his mother, Tracey, and her hubby, Deion Sanders, on their reality show, “Deion’s Family Playbook.”

As per his LinkedIn profile, Dylan has dabbled in the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world. He flexed his skills as a production assistant on the show “Games People Play,” lending his expertise to his father’s Edmonds Productions. And that’s not all! He even took on the role of co-producer for the Netflix flick “End of the Road.”

Peyton

Following his divorce from Tracey, Babyface found love with Nicole, igniting a romance that blossomed in 2007. The couple’s joy multiplied when they welcomed their precious daughter, Peyton, the following year. “Nicole and I couldn’t be happier to have a new baby girl in the family,” Babyface told People at the time of Peyton’s arrival. “And my two sons are thrilled to have a little sister.”

The parents then sealed their commitment in matrimony in May 2014. Alas, after seven years as husband and wife, Babyface and Pantenburg decided to part ways, announcing their separation in July 2021 through a joint statement. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” the statement read in part.

The former couple finalized their divorce in February 2023, amicably agreeing to share joint custody of Peyton.