Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie Looks In Good Spirits Leaving Mom’s NYC Home After Her Hospitalization

Madonna’s son, Rocco Ritchie, was photographed smiling while leaving Madonna’s New York City apartment on Friday morning, June 30. The 22-year-old had just gotten done visiting his ailing mother, who was hospitalized nearly one week ago due to an intense bacterial infection. There have been mixed reports about Madonna’s health, so perhaps his bright attitude was a good sign. Rocco, who Madonna shares with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, 54, looked handsome in black slacks, a multi-colored polo shirt, and black loafers.

David Banda, Madonna’s adopted son, was also spotted visiting her Upper East Side apartment building, per the New York Post. Both Rocco and David, 17, reportedly returned later in the afternoon as well. While Madonna’s oldest child, Lourdes Leon, 26, was not photographed arriving at or leaving the apartment recently, she stayed “by [Madonna’s] side” as she was rushed to the hospital, according to Page Six.

The outlet also claimed that Madonna was intubated after she was “found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital.” Her hospitalization came after she had battled a low-grade fever for about a month, according to TMZ. The “Vogue” hitmaker was busy rehearsing for her highly anticipated Celebration tour while she experienced the fever, and pushed it to the side to focus on work. The tour has since been postponed so she can make a full recovery, according to her manager, Guy Oseary.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he revealed in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, June 29. “Her health is improving. However, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Despite the seemingly positive report, a concerning article published by TMZ on Jun. 29 claimed Madonna is tremendously sick and even bedridden from the illness. She was also “vomiting uncontrollably”, according to the publication’s sources. And although she was discharged from the hospital, the outlet claimed the infection was still “wreaking havoc on her body.”

Madonna, nor her kids, have given any sort of personal update on the pop icon’s health as of this writing.