Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in Black Bodysuit & Fur Coat at Family Christmas Party Just 2 Months After Giving Birth

Kourtney Kardashian loves the holidays and wasn’t about to miss her family’s Christmas Eve party. The mom-of-four, 44, looked stunning in a sleek black bodysuit that she wore over a long fur coat. Kourtney rocked sheer black tights as she showed off her toned legs with this ensemble.

This marks the first major post-baby appearance for Kourtney after giving birth to her fourth child, son Rocky, on November 1. Over the last several weeks, Kourtney hasn’t posted much on her social media accounts as she takes care of her newborn with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney joined the rest of her family at the annual party, which was held at Kim Kardashian’s house. The Karjenners stunned in a variety of beautiful outfits for the family’s lavish get-together. Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian sizzled in sequin gowns, while Kendall Jenner wowed in a skintight black dress with white fur trim.

Just one day before the Christmas Eve party, Kourtney and Travis, 48, shared the first photos of baby Rocky. They sweetly held their son in precious family photos.

Kourtney recently revealed that she is “slowly” easing back into her workouts after giving birth to her fourth child. “Doing the most important job in the world … being a mommy,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on December 23. “Keeping my baby alive, on demand breast-feeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods.

She added, “Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside [with Rocky] in the stroller.” Kourtney conclude her message with, “Be kind to yourself.”

The Kardashians star is also a mom to 3 kids she shares with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Kourtney and Travis married in May 2022. After experiencing IVF struggles as they tried to have a child together, Kourtney and Travis were able to conceive naturally. Kourtney announced her pregnancy at Travis’ Blink-182 concert in June 2023. Rocky arrived one day after his Halloween due date.