Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She and Travis Barker Conceived Their Child Naturally

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed that she and husband Travis Barker conceived their baby naturally after undergoing fertility treatments that didn’t work. The 44-year-old reality star covered the latest issue of Vanity Fair Italy and told the publication that it was “God’s plan” that she got pregnant naturally. “It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment,” she said in the interview published October 13.

Kourtney, who announced that she’s expecting her fourth child in June, explained more about her IVF journey which was shown on her family’s Hulu reality series. “The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option,” she said. “The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn’t right for me.”

“My intuition was telling me that it wasn’t suitable for me – I don’t even take medicine, imagine – that it was working against my body rather than for it,” Kourtney continued. “I knew deep down that it wasn’t the right thing. I kept telling Travis: ‘If we’re meant to have a baby, then it’s just going to happen.’ And that’s how it was. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened.”

Kourtney and Travis, 47, went through multiple fertility treatments to try to conceive their first baby together, but nothing worked. Before she got pregnant naturally, Kourtney opened up about her decision to stop IVF on an episode of The Kardashians that aired in May. “I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” the POOSH founder said. “If that’s a baby, then I believe it will happen.”

Kourtney also explained on the show that the process of IVF took a “toll” on her physically. “My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and also, mentally, it definitely took a toll,” she said. “I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Kourtney is already a mom of three to her kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis has two kids, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also the proud stepfather of 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney and Travis announced that their blended family was growing by one when Kourtney helped up a sign announcing her pregnancy at one of Travis’ Blink-182 concerts on June 16.