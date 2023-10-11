Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Fishnet Dress & Cradles Her Baby Bump in New Photos

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, continues to pull off the most stylish maternity looks! The Kardashians star took to Instagram on October 11 to show off one of her latest collaborations with boohoo. In the carousel of photos, Kourt rocked a skin-tight fishnet dress with a matching black lingerie set underneath. She proudly cradled her growing baby bump and posed barefoot on her massive bed.

The mother-of-three styled her raven-hued tresses in a sexy updo and allowed her bangs to frame her face. Kourtney completed the bold ensemble with a smokey eye and a brown glossy lip. “Are you a good witch or a bad witch? This dress from my limited @boohoo collection is made of 100% recycled polyester,” she captioned the series of snapshots.

Soon after Kourt shared the photos with her 224 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions. “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMMY IN THE WORLD. BABY BARKER WE LOVE YOU,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Best in pregnancy.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but joke about Kourtney’s ongoing pregnancy. “I swear she has been pregnant for 18 months,” they penned. The 44-year-old announced that she is pregnant with her husband, Travis Barker‘s baby in June.

Kourtney’s stunning black dress is not the only recent maternity look she showed off in recent weeks. The Lemme founder took to Instagram once more on October 4 to show off another skin-tight dress that featured a floral print. “‘Tis the season The mesh styles from the second capsule of my @boohoo collection are made from 95% recycled poly,” she explained in the caption. One of her good friends, Malika Haqq, took to the comments to react to seeing Kourt’s baby bump. “Mamas baking a lil pumpkin,” she gushed.

A few days prior to that fashion post, Kourtney and Travis celebrated their soon-to-be first child with a Disney-themed baby shower. “baby shower of my dreams all the bts pics and details @poosh,” Kourt captioned the series of photos on September 29. “thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild.” Kourtney is already a mother to Mason, Penelope and Reign, from her prior relationship with Scott Disick.