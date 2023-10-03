Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Posting About Kourtney’s Baby Shower Amid Feud: ‘All We See Is You’

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is facing the wrath from Kourtney Kardashian’s supporters. Fans accused the Skims founder, 42, of sharing a selfish social media post from the Lemme founder’s baby shower amid their feud.

In her Sunday, October 1, Instagram carousel, Kim included snapshots of her wearing a yellow crop top and black leather miniskirt. Other photos featured her daughter North West wearing a coordinating ensemble, and one slide included a picture of Kourtney, 44, kissing her husband, Travis Barker, at their Disneyland-themed party. Kim captioned her post, “Baby Barker is coming” with a white heart emoji.

Though Kim appeared to be celebrating her sister’s pregnancy, countless commenters weren’t too sure about her motive.

“Baby barker where? All we see is you,” one person wrote. “So, you purposely didn’t put a picture of the person having the baby (kourtney) in a photo with you [two] together,” another chimed in. “So Kim to make the post about baby Barker about her outfit,” a third added.

A separate social media user also commented, “I want to think things like this is why Kourtney hates Kim. Another event Kim made about herself. Somewhere, Kourtney is cursing her out.”

Despite the accusations against Kim, Kourtney thanked her younger sister and the rest of their family by commenting, “Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower of my dreams [sic].” The party was socially distanced because Travis, 47, tested positive for COVID-19 just before the event took place at the end of September.

The backlash that Kim is facing comes amid her feud with Kourtney, which is playing out on their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. The first episode of season 4 aired on September 28 and captured a tense phone call between the sisters.

“You’re talking about the bulls**t details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about,” the Poosh founder snapped at the SKKN mogul. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there until the second you left. … You are a narcissist. It is all about you.”

Though Kim reassured her sister that she was “so happy” for her after getting married in 2022, Kourtney ended the call by tearfully saying, “You’re just a f**king witch, and I f**king hate you.”