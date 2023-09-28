Kourtney Kardashian Pokes Fun at the ‘Not Kourtney’ Group Chat Amid Kim Feud

Image Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, took to her Instagram comments to react to sister Kim Kardashian‘s “Not Kourtney” group chat on September 28. The explosive phone call in the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians prompted a fan to comment on Kourt’s latest Instagram post to inquire about the famous group chat. When the fan asked one of the Lemme founder’s friends if she’s a part of the “Not Kourtney” group chat, the 44-year-old herself was quick to set the record straight.

“@allierizzo are you in the ‘NOT KOURTNEY’ group text with Kim??” the fan asked Kourtney’s friend, to which Kourt responded, “I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking.” When a separate fan speculated that the Poosh founder’s friends would likely not “admit to” being in the group chat, Kourtney once again defended herself. “My friends are ride or dies,” the expecting mom penned. Later, Kourt’s pal Allie Rizzo Sartiano took to the replies to react to her bestie’s comment. “@kourtneykardash we ride at dawn,” she joked.

The latest clapback from Kourtney comes amid her ongoing feud with her sister, Kim. The two ladies battled it out in a messy phone call in the first episode of Season 4 of their Hulu series. During the Season 4 trailer, Kourtney was not shy about expressing her unfiltered feelings to the 42-year-old. “Are you happy? You’re a different person. You hate us, and we all talk about it,” the SKIMS founder said, to which Kourt replied, “You’re just a witch, and I hate you.”

I’m going to be thinking about Kim’s phone call with Kourtney that opened this new season of #TheKardashians for a long time. Whew! pic.twitter.com/f9a3ouBJXQ — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 28, 2023

Kourtney and Kim’s feud has been an ongoing topic on the reality TV series since last season. The wife of Travis Barker expressed her disappointment in Kim and accused her younger sister of using her 2022 wedding in Italy as a “business opportunity.” Later, on the July 6 episode of the show, Kim apologized to Kourtney during an emotional conversation. “It happened. We are where we’re at. There’s nothing else I could say, but I totally understand,” the mother-of-four said.

“I hear you. I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that the experience hurt you,” Kim went on. “That’s not what I would ever want to do. I’m sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.” Kourtney simply thanked her sister for the apology and they seemingly moved on. Kourtney is currently expecting her first child with her husband. Kim is rumored to be dating Odell Beckham Jr., 30.