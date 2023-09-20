Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Dating: ‘Fairly Casual’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Not only are Kim Kardashian, 42, and Odell Beckham Jr., 30, reportedly “hanging out,” but they’re rumored to be dating! A source close to the matter told US Weekly on September 20 that the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver are allegedly romantically involved. “Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly,” the insider said. “They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual.”

Despite the sparks, Kim and OBJ are not “official” at the moment. “There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people,” the outlet’s source added. More so, they alleged that The Kardashians star is not dating anyone else. “Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else,” the source claimed. The rumored romance comes just over one year after Kim split from comedian Pete Davidson, 29.

The proud mother-of-four and the 30-year-old have reportedly “known each other for a while,” and have attended several of the same events together, per US Weekly. “[Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party,” the source said. “Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year. … They have great chemistry and Kim’s family fully approves.”

One day prior to the report that they’re officially “dating,” a separate source told PEOPLE that Kim and the NFL star have been spending more time together. In addition to “hanging out” the insider claimed that the duo has “made a connection,” following his split from longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood. OBJ and the model also share one son, Zydn, who was born in Feb. 2022. Although Lauren has not explicitly reacted to the news, she took to Instagram on September 20 to seemingly throw shade. “If you start out with ‘I hate to be that person, but…’ just stop right there pls [sic],” she captioned her mirror selfie.

Prior to her split from Pete, Kim was married to rapper Kanye West, 46, from 2014 until she called it quits in early 2021. The musician and the brunette beauty welcomed four kids during their marriage including North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Most recently, Kim spoke about her plans to start dating again during a May 2023 appearance on Jay Shetty‘s On Purpose podcast. “I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” she admitted. “I definitely will take my time.”