Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She’s Ready To Be ‘In Love’ Again 9 Months After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian, 42, has been single since her split from Pete Davidson, 29, in the summer of 2022, and she admitted that she’s not opposed to finding love again on the new episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. “I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” the three-time divorcee said on the podcast episode, released May 22. “I definitely will take my time,” she added about finding her next partner.

Kim explained that “there’s so many factors” when it comes to her love life, including that she’s a mom of four children, which makes her be “mindful of people that enter your life.” The Hulu star continued, “If I can look at everything I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time. I think it just has to be different for me. it’s obviously such a hard place to be in because…how do you go about it? There’s so many factors.”

“But I’ll always believe in love and always want that,” Kim also said. “I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely. I think that’s really important. I believe, I always believe. I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.” In addition to talking about love on the podcast, Kim also shared how hard raising four kids is for her.

Kim’s breakup with Pete, 29, happened in August 2022 after a nine month romance. The famous comedian was Kim’s first boyfriend after her drama-filled divorce from Kanye West, 45, who is the father of her four children. Kim has not been romantically linked to anybody since her breakup from Pete. The same can’t be said for Pete, who briefly dated Emily Ratajkowski in late 2022 and is now in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. Kim and Pete briefly reunited at the Met Gala in May and they were super friendly with each other, proving there’s no bad blood between the exes.

Now that she’s single, Kim is focused on her businesses and her family. She’s also gearing up for the return of her hit reality show The Kardashians. The topic of Kim and Pete’s breakup is expected to come up in season 3 which premieres May 25.