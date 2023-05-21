Kim Kardashian Says Being A Mom Of 4 Is ‘Complete Chaos’: ‘I Cry Myself To Sleep’

Kim Kardashian shares kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West, and called her family life 'madness,' in a new interview.

May 21, 2023
Kim Kardashian, 42, opened up about what her life as a mother-of-four is like, in a new podcast interview. The reality star, who shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West, called life with her brood “complete chaos” and even admitted she sometimes cries herself “to sleep” sometimes, on an upcoming episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement,” she told the host, in People‘s exclusive clip from the show.

“So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness,” she continued. “It’s the best chaos though.”

“You have no idea what’s going on,” she added. “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. … It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

Kim, who divorced Kanye last year, went on to explain that “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself.” She also said it’s “been the most challenging thing” and “there are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f*cking tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

“You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there,” she went on. “Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.” She admitted that she’s working on “being a little bit firmer” as a parent, but it’s “hard” at times. “That’s the only way I can describe it,” she said. “It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. … I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

