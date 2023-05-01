North West Escorts Mom Kim Kardashian To The Met Gala Carpet: Photos

Kim Kardashian just took Mommy & Me dates to a whole new level after having North West by her side on her way to the Met Gala.

May 1, 2023 9:18PM EDT
Kim Kardashian North West Met Gala 2023
Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

So, guessing Anna Wintour hasn’t put an age restriction on the Met Gala guest list anymore? What happened to 18-years-old & up?! Kim Kardashian is always looking to make a statement at the annual gala red carpet, but rather than wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress or change the color of her eyes, she brought the most unexpected accessory of all: her oldest daughter. Okay, fine. She didn’t physically walk the carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, but she came pretty close!

Kim Kardashian North West Met Gala 2023
Kim Kardashian and North West leave the Ritz Carlton before heading to the Met Gala (Photo: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

North West, 9, left the Ritz Carlton hotel alongside her mother ahead of the event wearing ’90s style mom jeans and a cream blazer. She wore her straightened hair in a simple half-up, half-down style and accessorized with pearls, which matched her mother’s dress. North finished off her look with chunky black boots.

Kim Kardashian North West Met Gala 2023
North West pictured in New York City on May 1, 2023 before Kim Kardashian walked the Met Gala red carpet (Photo: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, her famous mother, 42, donned a barely-there dress that was constructed with rows of pearls. Similar to last year’s look, she draped a white shawl behind her. Unlike last year’s look, the shawl had a several-foot-long train that she had help carrying behind her. Kim had her gorgeous black hair styled in a sophisticated updo and accessorized pearl earrings and a layered choker that dazzled in the lights of the Met Gala red carpet.

Of course, North is no stranger to the fashion scene. She’s walked runways, red carpets, and even sat on her mother’s lap at Fashion Week when she was an infant — and now she’s a regular at Fashion Week shows. Still, the question remains — is she too young to be at such an elegant affair? At any rate, it seems like North was getting ready for the fashion event of the year for quite some time. North looked ready for business at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 23, 2023. She donned an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a cropped blazer, and chunky Dolce & Gabanna boots. She completed her look with a high ponytail and a white choker decorated with a cross.

She was seen arriving in New York with the lawyer-in-training this weekend in another black ensemble. She looked on-trend in yet another all-black look consisting of wide-legged, distressed black jeans and a black crop top. She had her straightened hair in a sleek ponytail and Chanel sunglasses and a vanity case bag. Soon enough, North will be running the show alongside Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour!

