Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Stars In ’90s Inspired Baggy Jeans

See the stars bringing back this famous ’90s trend!

What was once old is new again, and that couldn’t be more true than with this fashion staple. The ’90s trend of super baggy jeans is back, and our favorite stars are fashioning this daring denim statement in their own unique way. From sporting crop tops, to going all out with loose, classic T-shirts, check out how the stars of today are fashioning this revitalized look from decades ago!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 25, has rocked the baggy jeans trend on a bunch of different occasions. Kendall was out shopping in LA on April 1, 2019, when she rocked a pair of oversized, high-waisted Danielle Guizio Dg Vintage Jeans with two massive slits on the knees. She paired the denim with a tiny gray cropped Brandy Melville Athelia Knit Top. She topped off the casual look with a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 Inertia Sneakers, a ’47 Brand New York Yankees Realtree Cap, skinny Linda Farrow Sunglasses, and a Chanel Sequin Mini Flap Bag.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, 25, has been spotted rocking this look on multiple occasions, as well. While spending some time in New York City on July 18, 2019, Gigi stepped out with a super sassy, retro look. The model wore a pair of loose, denim jeans with one tear over one of her knees. Gigi paired the pants with a set of retro white boots, a white bandeau, and a striped denim button-down shirt. She layered necklaces along with her look and wore a pair of fabulous sunglasses.

Rihanna

One star who has embraced the oversized denim look for quite some time is Rihanna, of course. The singer, 33, rocked a cool pair when she stepped out in the denim-on-denim trend on April 16, 2019, in NYC. She stepped out for dinner in a pair of oversized, wide-leg dark denim jeans paired with a thick button down denim shirt. She paired the outfit with white, open-toed pointy sandals, a bunch of diamond rings, and a pair of chunky white diamond hoop earrings.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie took her look and went super casual while out in Los Angeles on August 3, 2019. Sofia wore a pair of denim pants that featured tears and strands around the cuff of the pant legs. She paired the jeans with a classic, oversized white T-shirt, and added a pop of color with a red handbag. Want to see more stars working baggy jeans? Check out the images in the gallery above!