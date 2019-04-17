Rihanna’s Baggy Date-Night Dress VS. Double Denim Look — Vote For Your Fave

Rihanna has been out and about in NYC this past week rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits, including her date night dress and double denim ensemble.

Rihanna, 31, never fails when it comes to fashion, and since arriving in New York City on April 12, she has already donned a bunch of different stylish looks. On April 15, RiRi stepped out for a date night at Bar & Books cocktail lounge with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, when she opted to wear a slinky white dress underneath a heavy black peacoat. The double-breasted black pinstripe wrap coat was super oversized and cinched in at her tiny waist, while the bottom half flowed out into layers with a handkerchief, frayed hem. She left her legs completely bare accessorizing with a pair of white strappy open-toed sandals, a ton of diamond rings, gorgeous dangly gold and white floral earrings, and a hot pink glossy lip.

While we loved her date night look, Rihanna swapped her girly outfit for a double denim ensemble the next day, on April 16. She stepped out for dinner again rocking a pair of oversized, wide-leg dark denim jeans paired with a thick button down denim shirt. The long shirt featured long, poofy sleeves, while the entire top was lined with yellow stitching. Although the top featured buttons down the entire front, she chose to only keep two closed, while the waist was super cinched in, giving her outfit some definition. She paired the outfit with white, open-toed extremely pointy sandals similar to the ones she wore the night before, as the both featured toe straps. This time, she ditched her neutral makeup from her date night for something a bit more glam when she rocked a red smokey eye and bright crimson lips. A bunch of diamond rings decorated her hands, while she added a pair of chunky white diamond hoop earrings.

Both of Rihanna’s outfits were totally different from each other, and if there’s one thing for sure, RiRi is the only person who could pull these looks off. She rocked another funky outfit in NYC on April 15, after a long day of working on a photoshoot. She threw on a pair of skin-tight Citizens of Humanity Rocket High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans in Small Talk, paired with a bright neon lime green, silky Comme des Garcons Jersey Bright Uneven Dyed Shirt. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of bright blue Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 Sneakers, two layered necklaces – one a gold choker and the other a diamond lariat, and a pair of round black sunglasses. Meanwhile, she opted to go completely makeup-free for the outing.

It’s been an insane past two months for Rihanna — not only did she just grace the cover of the May issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, looking gorgeous in rainbow makeup, she just launched the latest Sun Stalk’r Collection for her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and launched the Savage X Fenty April collection for her lingerie line, which she also starred in the campaign for.