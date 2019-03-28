Fashion
Stars Wearing Head To Toe Denim — Katie Holmes, J-Lo & More: See Pics

Katie Holmes
Double denim is no longer a fashion faux pas! Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, J-Lo and many more have rocked head to toe denim! See pics below!

Katie Holmes, 40, just proved that double denim can be fashionable. The mother-of-one was out and about in New York City on Wednesday, March 27, when she opted to wear a long, dark denim trench coat with light wash, cropped boyfriend jeans. She paired the look with a simple white t-shirt under the fastened jacket, adding a cute red bandana neck scarf and a pair of high-top white sneakers. Katie isn’t the only one to try the look recently. Rita Ora, 28, just stepped out in a full denim ensemble while in NYC on March 24. While Rita’s look was a bit more dressed up than Katie’s, it was still equally as stylish. Rita rocked a full Diesel outfit featuring the Denim Skirt-Style One-Piece Romper from the Diesel Archive, which had a high-waisted short denim skirt with a silver hoop embellishment attached to the belt loop, paired with a chambray button down top underneath. The British singer added an extra long matching denim Sherpa Lined Overcoat and matching Knee-High Denim Boots from the Diesel Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection. See more stars wearing double denim in the gallery attached above!

Denim isn’t only for relaxing – which Katie and Rita just proved. However, this isn’t the first time stars have tried the trend. Tons of celebs wear head-to-toe denim for formal events! Whether it’s Rihanna rocking a denim jacket with a mini skirt (she’s rocked double denim at least three times!), a skintight jumpsuit like Kylie Jenner, or baggy overalls like Keke Palmer, there’s a jeans-on-jeans look to suit any taste – and the look can even be super sexy! Pairing your denim look with heels like Rita, also elevates the look as well. Kylie wore a tight denim look around Thanksgiving in New York. Her post-baby body is amazing. Hailey Baldwin wore a fitted denim jumpsuit at a Guess event, while Ciara opted for a baggy look back in 2015. Tons of celebs pair jeans with a denim jacket, like Khloe Kardashian did.

If you prefer to rock a more comfortable look, you can choose a chambray shirt tucked into denim like Gwen Stefani did. No matter how you style the look, the so-called ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ has been rocked by a TON of celebs, so you can get inspiration from our gallery!

Katie Holmes was walking around NYC on March 27, in a denim on denim outfit featuring a long trench coat and light wash jeans. (SplashNews)
Rita Ora stepped out in NYC on March 24 wearing a full denim-on-denim Diesel outfit. (DIGGZY / SplashNews.com)

Wearing denim on denim is cute and casual, but paired with heels, and full hair and makeup, and the look is perfect for a night out! Whether it’s a jean mini skirt, a jumpsuit, overalls, or a chambray shirt, this look works in so many different ways! This is a trend that will never go out of style.