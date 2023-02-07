Kim Kardashian Helps North West, 9, Create Her ‘Hairstyle Of The Day’ In Cute TikTok

Nothing says morning hair routine like lip-syncing to SZA‘s “Good Days”, which is exactly what Kim Kardashian, 42, and her mini-me, North West, 9, did on Feb. 5. “Hairstyle of the day,” the mom-and-daughter duo captioned the clip, along with a red heart emoji. In the adorable TikTok video, Northie rocked a vintage Aaliyah shirt, while her A-lister momma rocked a cozy bathrobe. Kim sweetly brushed North’s hair and lip-synced the track into the hairbrush. Later, the nine-year-old sprayed water at her mom as she danced and sang in their bathroom, which resulted in Kim breaking out into laughter.

After the SKIMS founder shared the sweet moment via their dual TikTok account, a fan account re-posted the clip to Instagram to allow fans to comment and react. Many of Kim and North’s fans flooded the comments with praise for North knowing how to style her own hair so well. “North better come out with a hair care line soon and secure the bag early,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “I glad that north knows how to handle her grade of hair.”

Further down in the comments several people admired the obvious tight bond that Kim and North have. “So cute Kim and north are perfect match,” one fan wrote. A separate Kim stan noted how North seems to be the star of the KarJenner family. “North seems like she is the one everyone likes to be around. She is the one that all the cousins are going to look to for guidance. Look at how Kim looks at her,” they wrote. Finally, another viewer pointed out that North looks like her father, Kanye West, 45. “She looks so much like her dad,” they penned.

The post also comes one day after North brought back her “milkshake” tutorial with her siblings Chicago, 5, and brother Psalm, 3. “Making a milkshake,” she captioned the video on Feb. 6. This comes nearly three weeks after the trio shared their first milkshake making video on Jan. 19. This time around, North added some scoops of ice cream to their cups, which is a new addition to their ice-cold beverages. In a fan re-post of the clip, several of the kids’ fans commented on how cute the clip was. “I enjoy watching North do things with her siblings, it’s so cute,” one fan wrote, while another quipped, “North is an awesome big sister.”

The billionaire shares her four kids with Ye, who she was married to from 2014 until they finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022. Their adorable family includes North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint West, 7. The children’s father has now seemingly moved on and reportedly married brunette bombshell Bianca Censori, 28, some time in early January. Meanwhile, Kim is currently in her “happy era” and is not known to be dating anyone six months after her breakup from Pete Davidson. The 42-year-old TV personality was also recently spotted leaving her son, Saint’s basketball game on Feb. 3.