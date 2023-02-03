Kim Kardashian & Son, Saint, 7, Leave His Basketball Game In LA: Photos

Chic momma! SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, was spotted leaving her son, Saint‘s basketball game on Friday in a casual, yet stylish, ensemble. The Kardashians star rocked an off-the-shoulder white t-shirt with famous singer Sade on it, along with ripped blue jeans. Kim accessorized the outfit with denim high-heel pumps, black nearly transparent sunglasses, and her iPhone in hand. Meanwhile, the seven-year-old boy wore his white t-shirt under his basketball jersey, black shorts, and white and grey sneakers.

The mom-of-four’s outing with Saint comes amid her sexy Valentine’s Day-inspired shoot that she shared via Instagram earlier that day. “Shop @skims Valentines Collection,” Kim captioned the carousel of photos, along with several heart emojis. In the snapshots, the 42-year-old bombshell rocked the line’s Lace Trimmed Silk Teddy piece, which notably retails for $88. Many of the billionaire’s 343 million followers flooded the comments section with their reactions, including her sister, Kylie Jenner, 25. “need”, the Kylie Cosmetics founder penned, along with Paris Hilton, who commented a series of heart emojis.

In the second slide, Kimmy puckered up in her iconic kissy face pose while she sat down on the floor of her lavish closet. Despite the ensemble being completely sold out online, many of her followers noted their distaste of the lingerie outfit. “This looks so cheap,” one person penned, while another agreed and wrote, “I don’t like the fit of this bodysuit.” The one-piece is one of many in Kim’s latest Valentine’s Day collection for her lingerie brand. Interestingly, the ex-wife of Kanye West even featured The White Lotus stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco in the campaign photos.

While Kim may have looked stunning in both looks on Feb. 3, they both come after a rough few months at the end of 2022. As many know, the TV personality was previously married to rapper, Ye, 45, from 2014 until they finalized their divorce at the end of Nov. 2022. The former power couple share four kids: Saint, North, 9, Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3. The businesswoman filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, after they had been married for seven years. Following their separation, she dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, from Oct. 2021 until they called it quits in Aug. 2022.

These days, the Yeezy designer has been spotted out with his rumored new wife, Bianca Censori, who is an architectural designer at Yeezy. The 45-year-old and Bianca reportedly secretly tied the knot sometime in early January, per TMZ. The two have been spotted shopping, grabbing dinner, and even hanging out with his daughter, North, in recent weeks. The blonde short-haired beauty’s family even recently released a statement about Bianca and Ye’s romance. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Bianca’s sister, Angelina Censori, told the Herald Sun on Jan. 14. Meanwhile, Kim is single and in her “happy era”, as per her snapshot on Jan. 19.