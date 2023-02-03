Kim Kardashian Poses In Valentine’s Day SKIMS Lingerie Set for Sexy New Photos

Finalized divorce notwithstanding, Kim Kardashian is ready for Valentine’s Day! The reality TV icon, 42, took to Instagram on Friday, February 3, to share some stunning lingerie selfies from her SKIMS collection. In a short photo carousel, Kim rocked a bright pink lingerie teddy with a navel cutout and matching lace details. The barefoot mom of four lounged in the little silk number from her massive closet and puckered up for the camera for the three luscious mirror selfies. She slicked her dark brunette hair back into a braid and applied her usual perfect glam for the shots. “Shop @skims Valentines Collection,” she captioned the photos, alongside both pink and red heart emojis.

Little sister Kylie Jenner, 25, was quick to jump into the comments section. “Need,” she wrote.” Kim’s label SKIMS also weighed in with three black heart emojis, as well. Many more of her 344 million followers also rushed to the thread to react. “Mad cute,” wrote one, while another remarked, “Going there now I love this on you,” alongside flame and heart eye emojis. Yet another commented, “i’m obsesseddddd with this” along with a row of sparkling red heart emojis.

Kim’s scorching selfies come after a couple of years of big changes. In February of 2021, the fashion maven filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, 45. It would be November of 2022 before they would finalize their split, with Ye shelling out 200k/month in child support for the four children they share. Amid it all, the rapper publicly attacked Kim’s family via social media, caused controversy with his White Lives Matter t shirt stunt, and got himself all but completely canceled with multiple anti-semitic social media rants.

When it was all said and done, a source told us that Kim was simply relieved. “Kim has been praying that Kanye would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November 2022. “So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life.”