Kim Kardashian Stuns In Crop Top & Wrap Skirt At Daily Front Row Fashion Awards With North West, 9: Photos

Kim Kardashian always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 23, 2023. The 42-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a tiny plunging bralette with a high-waisted maxi skirt that had a high slit on the side. Kim was joined by North West, 9, who looked just as fabulous in a black suit.

For the event, Kim rocked a dark gray strapless bandeau top that was super low-cut revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted Rick Owens Front Slit Maxi Skirt that had a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt revealing her toned legs. Kim’s tiny waist and toned abs were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with metallic gladiator heels and a massive metal choker necklace.

As for North, she took a page out of her mom’s fashion book when she rocked a black suit with a sheer black shirt under her blazer. She styled the blazer with wide-leg black pants that had slits on the ankles and she topped her look off with silver jewelry and a pair of chunky black platform Dolce & Gabbana boots. North is always rocking some sort of designer look and just recently she was on vacation in Japan with her mom when she wore a $3,500 purple bedazzled Prada bag.

Kim has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just one night before the awards, she attended the Usher concert when she looked extremely sexy in a skintight black Ludovic De Saint Sernin Fall 2023 Custom Leather Lace Up Dress that showed off ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a matching Ludovic De Saint Sernin Fall 2023 Leather Grommet Choker and gorgeous glam.