Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West, 9, Twin In Black Leather In Fierce New Photos

Kim Kardashian is confirming what we already know. “It’s North’s world, I’m just in it,” she captioned a May 12 Instagram slideshow of gorgeous pics of her and her 9-year-old daughter, North West. The cover shot of the carousel showed the 42-year-old reality star and businesswoman posing with her mini-me in the doorway of what appears to be a hotel room in a fierce all-black ensemble. Kim looked too hot to handle in a pair of high-waisted leather pants, a super short crop top, and high-heeled booties. She accessorized with black gloves, a quilted Chanel purse, and oversized black shades that featured a gold chain around the frames that hung down in front like an extra-long necklace.

North, meanwhile, rocked her signature wide-legged black pants that had distressing in them. She paired the jeans with a collared, button-down leather top, a smaller version of her mom’s Chanel bag, and black shades. She added a few inches with her staple black platform combat boots. North wore black shades as well and accessorized with a gold chain belt.

Other photos showed the iconic mother-daughter duo showing off some more poses for the camera. The cutest pic, perhaps, showed Kim making a duckface as her daughter went in to give her a smooch on the cheek. The final images in the slideshow had North posing with the room’s black corded phone and pretending to speak on it. Perhaps, she was actually talking to someone and ordering some more Chanel bags!

The SKIMS founder’s outing with her firstborn came just one day after she was spotted carrying her 4-year-old son, Psalm, on her back at Universal Studios as they celebrated his birthday with Psalm’s older brother, Saint, 7. The threesome was photographed playing some Boardwalk-style games, from which the West boys won several stuffed animals that were then carried by their security team.

Happy 4th birthday psalm west pic.twitter.com/hLKtULqRT0 — Ellie (Ye's defense attorney) (@TheLifeofEllie7) May 9, 2023

Earlier this week, Psalm had an epic firefighter-themed birthday party that was completed with a large faux firehouse setup, a ball pit, a firefighter made of balloons, a vintage firetruck (which Kim and Khloe Kardashian posed in together!), and more. Along with photos of the birthday bash, which she shared on May 9 and can be seen here, Kim wrote a sweet message to her youngest. “Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm,” she began. “I’m just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can’t wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol”.