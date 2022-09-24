Why Kim Kardashian Is Grateful For Pete Davidson: She Learned She Could Be ‘In Love’ Again



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s romance may have been short-lived — but the 41-year-old is still “grateful” for the comedian, 28. “Her relationship with Pete really taught her that she is capable of being in love again and she knows that, in time, she will find someone,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The duo struck up an unexpected romance after the SKKN by Kim founder hosted her first-ever Saturday Night Live episode last October where they shared an on-screen kiss.

After taking their relationship public last fall, the two were practically inseparable as they jet setted around the globe before ultimately splitting in August — just days after she took her private jet to visit Pete in Australia where he is filming Wizards! with Orlando Bloom. The visit — along with Pete’s various tattoos for Kim — seemed to indicate that the union was solid, shocking fans when they broke up so soon after. As we previously reported, the Staten Island native was “torn up” over the split.

Pete marked Kim’s first relationship since splitting from Kanye West after a seven year marriage in Feb. 2021 — but the source says she’s enjoying being single. “Kim is loving the single life. Aside from the brief interval between her divorce from Kanye and starting a relationship with Pete, Kim has been tied down to men for the past decade,” they explained, referencing her past relationships (before Kanye, Kim was on-again, off-again with Reggie Bush, and also married to Kris Humphries for 72 days). “She feels free, and she loves the fact that she can come and do as she pleases, without having to answer to anyone,” the source said of the mom-of-four.

The Kardashians on Hulu star has explicitly stated that she is a “relationship girl” to Robin Roberts in an ABC special — but for the first time in her life, dating just isn’t a main focus. “The only issue that she faces in dating is that there isn’t a man alive on this planet who doesn’t know who she is. Because of this, when she is interested in a guy, they already have preconceived notions of who she is and that isn’t accurate most of the time,” they said to HL.

While finding love isn’t her main focus, optimistic Kim is keeping an open mind. “This is not to say that she is done with dating because that isn’t the case at all. That is just not her focus right now,” the insider noted, making it clear that co-parenting North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, is her top priority. Beyond that, she is on the top of her game running SKIMS, KKW Fragrance, relaunching KKW Beauty, and fronting various campaigns for Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana and Stuart Weitzman. She also co-founded a private equity firm dubbed SKYY Partners.

“When it happens, it happens. Kim is the busiest she has ever been in her career, and it is really exploding in ways that she never thought possible,” our source said. “She is finding a balance between this and being a mother to her children with Kanye and she is so grateful that they finally have an amicable co-parenting situation. This is so helpful to her because she knows the kids are in good hands and safe while she is out working on location in other countries.”