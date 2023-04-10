Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pay Martha Stewart A Visit & She Brands Them A ‘Cute Couple’: Photo

Pete Davidson, 29, and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, are a “cute couple”, according to the one and only Martha Stewart! The comedian and his girlfriend visited Martha, 81, at her upstate New York farm house on Easter Sunday (April 9), and the trio took a picture together that was shared to Instagram by Martha. In the photo, Pete held a tray of farm eggs in his hand as he stood in between Chase and Martha outside the house. Pete and his latest girlfriend were traveling with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle when they arrived at Martha’s home.

“@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends @pete_davidson_bupkis and @chasesuiwonders. They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford,” the famous homemaker wrote in her caption. “I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday . Very cute couple !!!!” she added.

Pete met Chase on the set of their 2022 horror movie Bodies Bodies Bodies. The two have been linked romantically since January, following Pete’s split from model Emily Ratajkowski after a brief fling. Pete and Chase have been heating up their romance for the past few months, and were most notably all over each other during a PDA heavy trip to Hawaii in late January. Chase is Pete’s first public girlfriend since Kim Kardashian, who he dated from Nov. 2021 to Aug. 2022.

After Pete and Chase’s Hawaii vacation, the two got into a car accident at the beginning of March. Pete was driving, and Chase was in the passenger seat, when they crashed into a house in a Beverly Hills neighborhood. The Mercedes that Pete was driving was completely smashed on the front driver’s side, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Luckily, nobody was hurt in the accident.

Pete and Chase have not spoken out about their scary accident. They’ve been pretty under the radar for the past month leading up to their rendezvous with Martha. Thanks to Martha, we know that Pete and Chase are still going strong and are “cute” together!