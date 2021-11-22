Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Wood In Sexy Lingerie For Maternity Shoot To Confirm Pregnancy

Odell Beckham Jr. & his girlfriend, Lauren Wood are officially expecting a baby & she announced her pregnancy with a sexy lingerie shoot.

Odell Beckham Jr., 29, and his girlfriend Lauren Wood, 28, are officially having a baby together. Lauren took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a slideshow of photos. In the black and white photos, Lauren looks gorgeous while wearing a sheer, low-cut lace bra with a long-sleeve crop top over it.

Lauren’s baby bump was completely on display in the photos while Odell stood behind her wearing a suit while holding onto her belly and kissing her neck. Lauren posted the photos with a bunch of pregnancy emojis writing, “ilyilyily.” She posted three different photos and in the last one, the happy couple was pictured smiling from ear to ear.

While it’s unclear how long the couple has been together, Lauren posted a birthday photo for the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver back in November 2019. The lovebirds then made it official when they attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together.

The news came as such a surprise considering Lauren is always posting photos to social media rocking sexy workout outfits and swimsuits, putting her toned abs on display. Just last week she posted a photo of herself rocking four different poses while wearing a matching blue workout set.

The sexy set featured a tight long-sleeve crop top and matching high-waisted biker shorts. Her rock-hard abs and tiny waist were showing in the pictures and there was no sign of a baby bump. Regardless, we are so excited for the happy couple and we wish them all the best.