Wendy Williams Condemns Odell Beckham LSU Incident: ‘You Should’ve Known Better’

Wendy Williams reacted to Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly slapping a cop on the butt inside LSU’s locker room, on Jan. 13. Wendy, who called the situation a ‘clown mess’ said OBJ is ‘old enough’ to know better.

Wendy Williams isn’t happy with Odell Beckham Jr. The talk show host, 55, slammed the Cleveland Browns wide receiver, 27, after he allegedly slapped the buttocks of a New Orleans police officer following LSU’s big win over Clemson on Monday night. The locker room celebrations were caught on video, which has since gone viral on social media. New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Odell on a complaint of “simple battery” on January 16, NOLA.com reported.

“You should’ve known better,” Wendy said about the star NFL player on her morning talk show on Friday. “Odell, at 27-years-old, you’re old enough to understand political correctness in the times we live in now. You can’t just slap people on the booty. He probably knows it’s not right for a man to a woman or a woman to a man, but you can’t event do that locker room thing,” Wendy went off, adding, “That cop [in the video] wasn’t playing that.”

Wendy went on to admit that things could’ve been a lot worse for Odell. “You’re lucky you only got battery,” she said. “What if he filed for sexual assault?… Odell, come on, you can’t play that clown mess!”

Odell, who played at LSU from 2011-2013, celebrated with the team both on and off the field and then in the locker room with the team following their national championship win. Other videos showed Odell allegedly handing out cash to players, specifically LSU receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin. Jefferson’s brothers, Jordan and Rickey, were Odell’s college teammates. There has been an ongoing debate on whether or not the cash was real. And, if it was, Odell could’ve violated NCAA rules by handing cash to players, who, under the NCAA regulations are unable to receive impermissible benefits. — Something Wendy also pointed out while she reacted to the news.