Victor Cruz Confesses He ‘Loves’ Karrueche Tran Enough To Marry Her & Reveals If She’s Pregnant 

Wendy Williams put Victor Cruz in the hot seat on her January 16 show! She grilled the NFL alum about his relationship with girlfriend Karrueche tran, and Victor didn’t shy away from speaking from the heart.

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran are going strong — just ask him! The former Giants wide receiver, 33, told Wendy Williams that he could see a future with his actress girlfriend, 31, during an appearance on her show, Thursday morning. After the talk show host, 55, confused Karrueche for singer Cassie, she asked Victor if wants to get married in the future.

“I do,” he replied, to which Wendy then asked if he “loves” Karrueche enough to marry her. “Absolutely, absolutely,” the Super Bowl champ gushed, which prompted Wendy to ask if he wants more kids. Victor is already dad to 8-year-old daughter, Kennedy Cruz, who he shares with his ex.

“I do [want more kid],” Victor said, noting, “I want my little boy, I need my football player.” However, if he were to have another girl, “I’ll love her same,” he assured.

Before she ended the love life portion of the interview, Wendy congratulated Victor “on the upcoming baby.” — Something he appeared to be confused about.

“What? I only got one [child],” he said. Wendy elaborated, “Dispel the rumor, that’s why you’re into it!” The host was referencing a meme Karrueche shared on social media on the day after Christmas. The graphic featured a woman with a full belly, and another individual patting her stomach. “Congratulations, what is it?,” the text on the meme read. “Me: food,” the text continued.

“She is not pregnant,” Victor confirmed, as Wendy shared the meme on the big screen behind them. “Obviously, she posted something [on social media],” he said. “Just to make it clear, we’re not pregnant.”

As for how Karrueche and Victor met? — It was through a mutual friend.

“And, we had always kind of been friends,” the Pop Of The Morning host said. “I would always see her around and we would always have conversation. As I got reintroduced to her through a mutual friend, I was like, ‘Man, I gotta take a shot at this. If I want her to be my girl, if I want to take her seriously, I gotta take a shot.'”