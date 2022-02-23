Breaking News

Odell Beckham Jr. Welcomes 1st Child With Girlfriend Lauren Wood: ‘This Is As Real As It Gets’

What’s better than winning a Super Bowl? For Odell Beckham Jr., it’s becoming a dad for the first time. The LA Rams player announced that he and Lauren Wood have welcomed ‘the biggest blessing in my life.’

“Where do I even begin? This is as real as it gets,” wrote Odell Beckham at the start of his lengthy Feb. 23 post announcing that his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, had given birth to their first child together. “This last week has been one that I truly could never forget,” wrote Odell, 29. “2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.

Less than two weeks after Odell’s team, the Los Angeles Rams, won Super Bowl LVI, the wide receiver revealed that the name of their child was Zydn, and that following the birth of the baby, “my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, you changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Your strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep going because I now know with you by my side and holding it down for me. I can get thru anything. I love you so much. And so the journey continues.”

This joyous message accompanied a photo of Odel, Lauren, and their bundle of joy snuggled in a bed. Odell also updated the injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI. “I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life,” wrote Odell. “I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it, and I felt it in my soul. I was in my biggest bag n nothing was going to stop me. I really mean that!! I was ON. Motivated, determined, and eyes set on a goal that I promised to myself and this team from the moment I decided to be an LA Ram.” However, early in the game, he went down with what many feared was a torn ACL.

“2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success,” wrote OBJ. “Like I’ve said all along, ‘IT WAS WRITTEN.’ I’m just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly, I’ve been through so much to get to where I’m at. I duggg deep and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walking in faith! Lol I know yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now ‘this my year’ BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV.”

Odell and Lauren announced they were going to be parents with a sexy pregnancy-themed lingerie shoot in November 2021. A very pregnant Lauren was there to celebrate with Odell after the Rams won the Super Bowl, giving her love a sweet kiss on the lips.