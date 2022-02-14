Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant GF Lauren Wood On The Field After Winning Super Bowl

The Rams wide receiver looked over the moon after his team won Super Bowl LVI, and he celebrated by giving his girlfriend, who’s days away from giving birth, a kiss on her stomach.

There’s nothing better than winning a Super Bowl. Odell Beckham Jr., 29, celebrated his first Super Bowl win on Sunday February 13 by giving his girlfriend Lauren Wood a huge kiss on the field at SoFi Stadium. After the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 game, the wide receiver was obviously super excited, as he gave his pregnant girlfriend a big smooch on the field after the game.

After the game, Odell propped his helmet up to embrace his pregnant girlfriend. Of course, Lauren was supporting the Rams, and she rocked a blue LA jersey that looked like it had her star player’s name printed on the back. In another shot, Odell was definitely excited about much more than just the Super Bowl win, because he gave Lauren a kiss on her baby bump, per People.

A Super Bowl win is definitely something to be proud of, and Odell had an especially great game. He caught the first touchdown of the game from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Towards the end of the first half though, Odell faced a knee injury and was forced to sit out for the rest of the game, but his impact with the team was already seen from that first pass. He celebrated the victory after the game with a tweet mentioning how proud he was. “Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me. He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! Im so grateful!” he wrote.

Odell and Lauren confirmed that they were expecting their first child with a series of photos back in November. They posted a series of pictures with Lauren’s baby bump on full display, and the NFL star’s arms wrapped around her. Hopefully, the pair’s little one will get to watch their dad play in the Super Bowl again some day, just like QB Matthew Stafford’s wife and kids did during the big game.