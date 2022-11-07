Lori Harvey Stuns In Slinky Silver Dress For Odell Beckham Jr.’s Birthday: Photo

Lori Harvey did not disappoint with her outfit choice at NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday party on Saturday, November 5. The 25-year-old model showed up to Mother Wolf in Hollywood, Calif. in a gorgeous slinky silver dress. Lori’s outfit showcased her naturally thin body that her fans usually get a glimpse at on her Instagram. Lori paired her look with chic white heels that gave her some height for the star-studded affair.

The adoptive daughter of Steve Harvey also rocked some makeup including pink lipstick and dark eyeshadow. She styled her dark brunette hair in a cute bob for the night out. Lori partied with a bunch of other major celebrities including Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Idris Elba, and Chris Brown.

Fans know that Lori always shows up to a party in style. In August, she wore a plunging, belly-baring beige crop top to Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics party. Earlier that summer, Lori wore a revealing bustier top and matching pants to Bella Hadid’s party at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood. Like we said, Lori truly knows how to dress for a night out in the town!

Lori has also been enjoying the single life ever since her breakup with Michael B. Jordan at the beginning of June. The lovebirds called it quits after dating for more than a year and becoming one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” an insider told People at the time. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

The model seemed so happy dating the Black Panther actor, to the point where she opened up about the relationship for POPSUGAR’s Jan/Feb 2022 cover story. “Be friends first,” Lori said when she explained why her and Michael’s romance works. “You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”