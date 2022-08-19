Lori Harvey Sizzles In Brown Crop Top From New Collab As She Reveals Her Fitness Secret

If you follow her on Instagram, it’s no secret Lori Harvey is a fitness queen. The 24-year-old is known for her love of hitting the gym, but she has a few other tips and tricks to staying fit. “I try to drink a lot of water,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She went on to reveal her-go workout routine: pilates. “I love a green juice in the morning and Pilates has sculpted my body like no other workout I’ve done before,” she added.

Steve Harvey‘s daughter sizzled as she showed off her pilates-toned body in a hot new campaign for UK-based Gymshark. The brand ambassador stunned as she sported a brown crop to and matching bike shorts from their Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, which dropped on Aug. 11 online.

“I love how it hugs the body perfectly, but it’s still breathable,” Lori shared of the curated line. “I can move comfortably in it and I love all the different neutral colorways that they have which compliment my skin,” she added of the neutral palette for the collection, which are designed to suit varied skintones.

Lori’s skin was glowing in the photos, which appeared to be snapped in a sauna post-workout. She opted for an all neutral makeup palette, complimenting the colors in her new Gymshark collection. Outside of her latest collaboration, the Instagram influencer turned entrepreneur also launched her own skincare line earlier this year called SKN by LH. The clean and vegan line has already been a hit with her 4.7 million followers, particularly thanks to the brightening Vitamin C serum.

Beyond her business ventures, the newly single Lori (she split from Michael B. Jordan back in June) also recently signed with IMG models — so fans can expect this stunner to appear in more campaigns in the near future. “My dream agency! Excited to be part of the fam,” she wrote on July 25 via Instagram, sharing a screenshot of WWD‘s story announcing the big move.